Limited Menus in IT office Cafeterias & Hostels Amid LPG Concerns

Hostels and corporate offices in major IT hubs are beginning to limit food services amid concerns over LPG supply disruptions linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The IT Corridor Hostel Association in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, has issued a notice to residents warning of a possible temporary gas cylinder shortage. To manage available supplies, hostels have been advised to reduce gas consumption until the situation improves.

As part of the measures, breakfast items that require higher gas usage such as chapathi, dosa and puri may be avoided. Some curries and additional food items may also be temporarily stopped depending on availability. During this period, residents may be served only basic meals like rice and simple dishes, while self-cooking facilities may also be temporarily suspended.

A similar situation is emerging in corporate campuses. An internal communication to employees at a Bengaluru office said the cafeteria vendor is currently facing operational constraints, which may affect the variety of breakfast and lunch options over the next few days.

While the cafeteria will remain open, the menu is expected to be limited and employees may experience minor delays during lunch service. Evening snacks will be available only at the tuck shop until normal supply chains are restored.

With hostels and workplace cafeterias facing fuel-related constraints, some employees in IT corridors have suggested that companies consider temporary work-from-home arrangements. They believe a short WFH window could help reduce pressure on food services and fuel usage until the supply situation stabilises.

Hostel Association Member said that if the government can ensure a consistent supply of gas to hostels, these employees can continue their work. They acknowledged

risk of further disruption, including a fuel and transport crisis that could eventually force thousands to abandon their jobs and return to their hometowns.

A Ratnakar who lives in hostel in Gachibowli posted on X “ This is in Hyderabad, the IT areas of Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur have a large number of PGs, where many single employees stay. there is an option, of them going back to their hometowns and doing WFH, but currently the Managers, won’t do that, because they are gonna lose their revenue from the Real Estate agents, Cab drivers, Caterers. This is how the LPG shortage is gonna affect people in real”.

Service providers and industry sources expect the situation to improve once LPG supply normalises in the coming days.