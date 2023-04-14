Lingusamy lands into Fresh Troubles

Director N Lingusamy is making headlines again. The director’s last outing was Warrior starring Ram Pothineni, which turned out to be a disaster after lot much of promotions. The director was sentenced to 6 months in jail over the cheque fraud case.

Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose owned a production house named Thirrupathi Brothers. In 2014 they borrowed some ransom from a financial firm PVP Capital. In 2022, PVP capitals have filed a case on Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose for Rs 1.03 Cr cheque bounce case.

Madras high court has upheld the director. Lingusamy reacted on social media over getting arrested. He said he will further go for an appeal against the order issued by the high court.