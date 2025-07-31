x
Liquor kingpin Raj Kesireddy disowns hoarded cash

Published on July 31, 2025 by nymisha

Liquor kingpin Raj Kesireddy disowns hoarded cash

The high-profile liquor scandal of Andhra Pradesh, which has been creating tremors in political circles, has taken a wild turn on Wednesday after the Special Investigation Team probing the case has seized 11 Crores worth unaccounted cash from a farm house in Kancharam village in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Acting on a tip-off from a key accused in the case, the SIT authorities raided the farm house and unearthed the cash dump hoarded in 12 cartoon containers on Wednesday morning.

While the SIT authorities are digging deeper into the case after the latest developments, the media and the political circles assumed that the cash was allegedly linked to the prime accused and former IT advisor Rajasekhar Reddy Kesireddy alias Raj Kesireddy who was the first person to be arrested in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, Raj Kesireddy filed an affidavit in the ACB court immediately disowning any connection with the cash seizure. He alleged that SIT was trying to falsely arraign him in the case and linked him with the cash seized at businessman Vijayender Reddy. He also denied any connection with Vijayender Reddy and called the narrative of SIT as utter falsehood in the petition. Raj Kesireddy further admitted that his wife is a minor stakeholder in Vijayender’s hospital ARET but has no other link with him.

In his affidavit, Raj alleged that SIT came up with this narrative only to deny him the chance of obtaining bail and called the probe a political vendetta. He claimed that the timing of the raid was a part of the sabotage aimed at halting the grant of bail by the court authorities. Raj Kesireddy has been languishing in jail since April 22 this year after the court sent him on judicial remand.

Previous Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations
