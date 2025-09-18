Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam

A major twist has emerged in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officially stepped into the investigation. With several accused already in judicial custody and their remand ending today, the ED’s sudden entry has added a new layer of seriousness to the ongoing probe.

ED Cracks Down with Nationwide Raids

In a coordinated operation across five states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi, the ED conducted raids at over 20 locations. These lightning-fast searches reportedly uncovered fake invoices and financial documents, raising suspicion of a scam involving nearly ₹3,500 crore. According to sources, the raids also targeted the residences of key accused in the liquor scam. The focus appears to be on how liquor prices were inflated under false pretexts, potentially allowing for massive profits to be siphoned off through shell companies and manipulated supply chains.

Big Names, Bigger Questions

Prominent individuals under the scanner include former bureaucrats and political figures. Among them are Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, whose remand ended today, and who was produced in court again. Others, like retired IAS officer Dhanunjay Reddy and former OSD Krishnamohan Reddy were recently released on bail.

The scale and reach of the scam suggest that the entire liquor distribution policy during the previous YSRCP regime is now under scrutiny. Current Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, responding in the Legislative Council, confirmed that the scam took place during the previous government’s tenure. He addressed questions about belt shops, pricing, transportation, and sales, all of which may have played a role in the broader scheme.

With the ED’s involvement, the case has clearly moved beyond local law enforcement. Financial trails, document forgeries, and policy loopholes are now in focus. If the ₹3,500 crore figure is accurate, this could become one of the biggest liquor-related scams in India’s recent political history. The coming weeks are likely to see more arrests, court battles, and possibly even political fallout as the investigation digs deeper into who benefited, covered it up, and who will be held accountable.