Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam

Published on September 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam
image
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?
image
Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT
image
Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2 says makers
image
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?

Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam

A major twist has emerged in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officially stepped into the investigation. With several accused already in judicial custody and their remand ending today, the ED’s sudden entry has added a new layer of seriousness to the ongoing probe.

ED Cracks Down with Nationwide Raids

In a coordinated operation across five states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi, the ED conducted raids at over 20 locations. These lightning-fast searches reportedly uncovered fake invoices and financial documents, raising suspicion of a scam involving nearly ₹3,500 crore. According to sources, the raids also targeted the residences of key accused in the liquor scam. The focus appears to be on how liquor prices were inflated under false pretexts, potentially allowing for massive profits to be siphoned off through shell companies and manipulated supply chains.

Big Names, Bigger Questions

Prominent individuals under the scanner include former bureaucrats and political figures. Among them are Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, whose remand ended today, and who was produced in court again. Others, like retired IAS officer Dhanunjay Reddy and former OSD Krishnamohan Reddy were recently released on bail.

The scale and reach of the scam suggest that the entire liquor distribution policy during the previous YSRCP regime is now under scrutiny. Current Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, responding in the Legislative Council, confirmed that the scam took place during the previous government’s tenure. He addressed questions about belt shops, pricing, transportation, and sales, all of which may have played a role in the broader scheme.

With the ED’s involvement, the case has clearly moved beyond local law enforcement. Financial trails, document forgeries, and policy loopholes are now in focus. If the ₹3,500 crore figure is accurate, this could become one of the biggest liquor-related scams in India’s recent political history. The coming weeks are likely to see more arrests, court battles, and possibly even political fallout as the investigation digs deeper into who benefited, covered it up, and who will be held accountable.

Previous Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?
else

TRENDING

image
Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT
image
Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2 says makers
image
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?

Latest

image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam
image
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?
image
Agni Awards 2025 – First-Ever Awards for Debutants in Movies, TV & OTT
image
Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2 says makers
image
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?

Most Read

image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam
image
Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Deletion Scam’ – What’s Really Going On?
image
Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look