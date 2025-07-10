Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava

Despite a long and distinguished service record, retired IAS officer Rajat Bhargava now finds himself entangled in controversy. His name has surfaced prominently in connection with the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, and the CID Special Investigation Team (SIT) has served him notices as part of its ongoing probe.

Bhargava, who played a pivotal role in formulating the state’s liquor policy, is alleged to have violated multiple norms at every stage from policy creation to the alleged acceptance of commissions. SIT investigators have reportedly found that he turned a blind eye to large-scale irregularities and did nothing to stop the unchecked influence of Raj Kesireddy, the scam’s primary accused (A-1), who is said to have effectively controlled the Excise Department.

Despite being a senior bureaucrat, Bhargava did not raise any objections while distilleries without valid licenses were handed supply contracts. His retirement a few months ago has not shielded him from scrutiny; he has now been summoned to appear before the SIT office in Vijayawada this Friday for questioning.

Investigators are keen to understand: How and why contracts were issued to ineligible companies, Why price regulation mechanisms were ignored? What led to bypassing rules for new liquor brands—particularly in the case of Adan, which was allegedly allowed to distribute 1.8 lakh cases in its first month, defying the 10,000-case limit? Why orders from retail outlets were dictated by Raj Kasireddy through intermediaries like Satya Prasad, while Bhargava remained silent.

These issues have cast a serious shadow over Bhargava’s role and judgment during his tenure.

Another angle under investigation is the unauthorised appointment of a woman named Anusha to the MIS (Management Information System) division. Appointed in violation of outsourcing norms, she allegedly relayed daily liquor sales data to Saif Ahmad, who in turn shared it with Kasireddy to facilitate kickback collection. The SIT is probing why Bhargava did not act, despite being aware of the misuse.

Rajat Bhargava was once seen as a model officer with an unblemished record, but sources suggest that during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, he was used to authorize questionable decisions under pressure. Even though he may have recognized the legal risks, he was allegedly unable to resist political coercion.

Now facing serious allegations, there is speculation that Bhargava might turn approver in the case. If he cooperates fully and discloses the inside workings of the liquor scam, the SIT could consider treating him as a witness, rather than a primary accused.