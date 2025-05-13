x
Liquor Scam Creates Sleepless Nights for Buggana!

Published on May 13, 2025 by nymisha

Liquor Scam Creates Sleepless Nights for Buggana!

The ongoing investigation into the liquor scam that emerged during Jagan’s regime is causing anxiety among YSRCP leaders. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already arrested several individuals and issued notices to others. A recent letter from TDP leaders to the SIT alleging a former minister’s involvement has triggered a political controversy.

Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who served as Finance Minister in the Jagan government, is reportedly facing scrutiny in connection with the liquor scam. TDP leaders have alleged that he played a pivotal role in enabling cash transactions instead of digital payments in liquor supply and sales.

The SIT is investigating claims that billions of rupees were siphoned offshore through shell companies, prompting Enforcement Directorate officials to join the investigation. This has created panic among those allegedly involved in the scam.

Last month, the SIT arrested Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, owner of SY Agros Industries from Nandyal. He stands accused of playing a crucial role in removing popular brands from the market and introducing inferior products instead.

The scandal has now spread to Dhone constituency. TDP leader Mari Ramana has written to the SIT requesting an investigation into Buggana Rajendranath Reddy’s alleged involvement in designing a scheme that enabled cash payments instead of online transactions. Gummakonda Sarpanch Dasarath Rama Reddy has also claimed that the entire liquor scam operated under Buggana’s direction.

While the former minister himself hasn’t responded to these allegations. The expanding liquor scam investigation continues to cause distress within YSRCP top leadership.

The question remains whether the SIT will summon former minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy for questioning based on the TDP leader’s complaint.

