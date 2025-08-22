Liquor Scam Heat Turns to Ex-Minister Narayana Swamy: Arrest Likely?

Political tensions are escalating in Andhra Pradesh as developments in the high-profile liquor scam unfold. With several key leaders from the YSRCP already arrested and others out on bail in related cases, the focus has now shifted to former Excise Minister Narayana Swamy. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the scam, has issued multiple notices to the former minister for questioning.

Narayana Swamy, who served as Excise Minister during the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, is alleged to have played a passive but significant role in the formulation of the controversial liquor policy. Although he has cited health and personal issues for not appearing before the SIT, officials are reportedly dissatisfied with his repeated absences. Sources suggest that investigators visited his residence in Puttaparthi district to question him directly.

While Narayana Swamy earlier claimed he had no substantial involvement in policy decisions and merely signed off on files as needed, SIT is now pressing him for clarity on his knowledge and approval of policy changes. There are growing speculations that his continued non-cooperation may lead to his arrest.

Despite holding a ministerial post, Narayana Swamy was known to have maintained a low profile and was rarely seen addressing public concerns, even during major controversies like the illicit liquor deaths. Reports suggest he was more focused on his constituency work and was politically close to senior leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, which some believe shielded him from scrutiny during his tenure.

However, that political cover may now be slipping. As the investigation intensifies, Narayana Swamy faces the real possibility of becoming the next high-profile name to be arrested in the ongoing liquor scam probe.