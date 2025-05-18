x
Home > Politics

Liquor Scam Money Trail Leads to Ex-CM YS Jagan’s Office!

Published on May 18, 2025 by nymisha

Liquor Scam Money Trail Leads to Ex-CM YS Jagan’s Office!

In a shocking revelation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered that bribe money collected from distilleries by Rajkasi Reddy and his team was regularly delivered to former CM Jagan’s close associates – retired IAS officer Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishnamohan Reddy. The investigation revealed that these two frequently visited Rajkasi Reddy’s Hyderabad office for meetings, leaving with bags of cash in their vehicles.

The SIT officials presented both accused before the Vijayawada ACB special court, submitting a detailed remand report highlighting their crucial role in diverting thousands of crores in the liquor scam. According to the report, they supervised the collection and delivery of bribes, leveraging their connections with the Ex CM YS Jagan’s family and high-ranking political figures.

The SIT disclosed that Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishnamohan Reddy purchased expensive properties and vehicles using the bribe money. Officials argued that court custody was necessary to trace the money trail and uncover the full conspiracy, as both accused participated in every stage despite having no authority in liquor business operations.

The accused regularly met with former APSBCL MD Vasudev Reddy, special officer Satyaprasad, Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Rajkasi Reddy, and former SPY Agro Industries director Sajjala Sridhar Reddy. These meetings determined which companies would receive orders, with Rajkasi Reddy’s team collecting bribes accordingly.

Analysis of sales data and witness testimonies revealed the gang siphoned off approximately ₹3,500 crores during their five-year operation. The court ordered the accused to remain in remand until May 20, granting them basic amenities considering their age and health conditions.

Next Baby Hindi Remake in Trouble Previous YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim
