‘Little Hearts’ Mouli becomes a fan-favourite in Tollywood

Published on September 9, 2025 by nymisha

‘Little Hearts’ Mouli becomes a fan-favourite in Tollywood

‘Little Hearts’ Mouli becomes a fan-favourite in Tollywood

Success beckons those who put in persistent efforts irrespective of their financial background and social status. This applies to Telugu film industry as well despite the fact that it has been dominated by nepo kids over the years. For talent and hard work, there is always an extra space in Tollywood. And, happening sensation Mouli of Little Hearts fame has once again proved it.

Mouli, who is just in his 20s, started his career during COVID pandemic as a small Youtuber like many other Gen Z kids. He started creating organic meme content that slowly started gaining traction on social media because of his slap stick comedy and humour laced dialogues. His web series Hostel Days, in which he played by a significant role, turned out to be a massive hit, propelling him into the big scene. His wacky facial expressions, whimsical mannerisms and side-splitting histrionics captured the attention of audiences bigtime. His jocular videos started going viral on social media platforms.

The sensational webseries #90s- A Middle Class Biopic, starring notable actors of Tollywood, produced by ETV Win turned out to be a roaring hit on the small screen. Playing the lead role in this film, Mouli made a huge impact and technically announced that he is all set for the big screen debut. The webseries drew the attention of industry folks besides making a solid statement on the small screen. This catapulted Mouli’s fame and popularity beyond social media. This is why even before its release, Little Hearts grabbed the attention of moviegoers. The team rightly complemented the hype with a strong promotional campaign.

Now, the smashing box office success of Little Hearts despite facing competition from star studded films, is turning out to be a case study for small and medium budget movies. The film turned out to be a blockbuster in just two days and surprised trade circles. Keeping the box office numbers aside, the inspiring journey of Mouli has become a talking point everywhere.

Hailing from a small middle class family in Vishakhapatnam, Mouli trusted his conviction and talent to make a career for himself in Tollywood. His determination and hard work over the years are now turning to yield fruitful results with every step which already made him a fan-favourite among everyone from family audiences to youngsters. Even industry bigwigs cannot resist to appreciate his efforts. He is surely going to carve out a niche in Tollywood in the coming days.

Next We Dared To Dream Big With Mirai: Teja Sajja Previous Nepal lifts social media ban after 20 killed in protests
