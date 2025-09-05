Little Hearts Movie Review

little hearts telugu movie review

Telugu360 2.75/5

The love stories of Inter and degree students need not have any strong plot and conflicts. The entertainment factor along with engaging narration is enough. But that’s not an easy task to impress youngsters and youth of this generation. Little Hearts is one small attempt backed by ETV Win. A bunch of new faces played the lead roles and the film is releasing today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Akhil (Mouli) is a below average student who just passed his Intermediate. He fails to qualify in EAMCET and heads for long term coaching. He fails in love because of his poor education qualification. He meets Kathyayani (Shivani) in his long term coaching centre. He falls in love with her at first sight. Kathyayani is also a below average student and she gets attracted to Akhil. The rest of Little Hearts is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Little Hearts follows a regular pattern of youthful entertainment and it has nothing new. It has a love story of a boy and a girl in their teenage years which comes with a twist and the differences in families. The entertainment and the narration are the major USPs of the film. There are several cute moments in the film. Little Hearts is a completely passable attempt with enough fun and impressive episodes throughout the film. The story happens before the Jio Sim was launched.

The story happens during Facebook days with clashes between MPC and BiPC students. Little Hearts presents the college life of students and their mischievous acts. The film also reminds everyone about their college days. Then comes the love story of Akhil and Kathyayani and it connects well. The audience will connect well to the character of Akhil. The entire first half is impressive and there are no boring moments.

The second half has nothing much left to narrate and it has enough flaws. The Kathyayani song brings back the needed laughs for the audience. The lyrics in the songs are hilarious. Without any emotional drama, the director has chosen entertainment to end the film. The climax is not regular and it is well handled. The pre-climax episodes are dragged out. The second half of Little Hearts too is engaging if one ignores some flaws.

Performances:

Mouli is the perfect choice for the role of Akhil. He was natural and does justice to the role. He is like Junior Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Little Naveen Polishetty. He has a great future as an actor. Shivani is a good choice and the actress did well. Rajeev Kanakala gets a full length role and he impresses as a middle class father. Kanchi is good and all the new actors did their parts well.

Debutant Sai Marthand has great writing skills and he also has a bright future. The songs and the lyrics are decent. Raja Vaaru and Kathyayani songs are impressive. The editing in the second half should have been better. The production values are adequate as per the requirement by ETV Win. Little Hearts does the job well offering healthy entertainment for the youth and it is a paisa vasool film. The film connects well for inter and degree youth.

