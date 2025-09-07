x
Little Hearts Wins Big, Anushka’s Ghaati Ends as Disaster

Published on September 7, 2025 by sankar

Little Hearts Wins Big, Anushka’s Ghaati Ends as Disaster

Anushka is a Superstar in Telugu cinema and her fans are always eager about her upcoming movies. Her films have been doing solid non-theatrical business. After a profitable film like Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Anushka and UV Creations are back with Ghaati. Krish is the director and First Frame Entertainments co-produced the film along with UV Creations. Anushka’s Ghaati suffered badly from day one. The film failed to report decent openings and the audience have shown no interest in this rustic action drama.

The poor word of mouth has killed the film completely and Ghaati reported disastrous numbers on its first day. The Saturday numbers aren’t encouraging and the film is heading towards a massive disaster in theatres. The distributors will lose big money because of the film. Even Anushka’s screen presence did not make any impact. Ghaati is also a huge shock for Krish who has delivered several successful films. He continues to disappoint after Konda Polam.

Little Hearts is a Big Winner

Small film Little Hearts released along with biggies like Ghaati and Madharaasi. Surpassing the biggies, Little Hearts emerged as a clear winner by Friday itself. The film witnessed packed houses all over and the numbers grew because of the positive word of mouth and reviews. Little Hearts is the first choice for the youth over the weekend. Ghaati and Madharaasi received poor response and this helped Little Hearts even more.

More than 1.20 lakh tickets were sold on Book My Show for Little Hearts on Saturday alone. The US numbers are also quite strong and the film is expected to make huge profits for everyone in the final run. Little Hearts will have a super solid Sunday across the Telugu states. The promotions of the film reached the youth well and the entertainment is relatable. Directed by Sai Marthand, Little Hearts is jointly produced by 90s fame Aditya Hasan and ETV Win. Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati brought the film to theatres.

