x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Lokah brings a Relief for Naga Vamsi

Published on September 4, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Narendra Modi’s Condolence Message for Allu Aravind
image
Lokah brings a Relief for Naga Vamsi
image
Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood
image
From Disney Dreams to Dussehra Glory: Chandrababu’s Tourism Vision
image
Prabhas on weight loss mission

Lokah brings a Relief for Naga Vamsi

The success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was more than just a celebration of Dulquer Salmaan’s daring Rs 30 crore Malayalam venture; it became a moment of quiet redemption for producer Naga Vamsi. In August, Vamsi faced one of the toughest phases of his career. With the failure of War 2, criticism poured in from all corners and social media was unforgiving. Many questioned his choices, and his silence during that period was seen as vulnerability.

At the event, director Venky Atluri turned the narrative. After praising Dulquer, Nimish, and the Malayalam cast, he ended by acknowledging Vamsi, saying, “In August you faced criticism, but by the end of August you gave a reply.” Those words resonated with the audience, subtly highlighting how Vamsi’s resilience and commitment had spoken louder than the negativity.

Vamsi requested the audience to watch the film and he said that he is confident on the film as it is already released. For a producer often judged by box-office numbers, this moment reaffirmed his credibility and strength of character. Failures may have tested him, but the Lokah success meet reminded everyone that Naga Vamsi’s standing in the industry rests on more than numbers, it rests on trust, resilience, and the respect he commands from peers.

Next Narendra Modi’s Condolence Message for Allu Aravind Previous Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Narendra Modi’s Condolence Message for Allu Aravind
image
Lokah brings a Relief for Naga Vamsi
image
Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood

Latest

image
Narendra Modi’s Condolence Message for Allu Aravind
image
Lokah brings a Relief for Naga Vamsi
image
Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood
image
From Disney Dreams to Dussehra Glory: Chandrababu’s Tourism Vision
image
Prabhas on weight loss mission

Most Read

image
From Disney Dreams to Dussehra Glory: Chandrababu’s Tourism Vision
image
GST Council Approves Major Rate Rationalisation: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier
image
Is Modi Really Worried About KCR?

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures