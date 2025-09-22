x
Lokesh Announces ₹150 Cr World-Class Library, Sets 24-Month Deadline

Published on September 22, 2025 by Sanyogita

Lokesh Announces ₹150 Cr World-Class Library, Sets 24-Month Deadline

Minister Nara Lokesh has announced plans for a world-class central library, with a total budget of ₹150 crore. Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh assembly, he mentioned his son Devansh as a reference, saying, “Devansh is always reading books. When Brahmani bought five books for him in London, he completed all of them in just five days. Books develop creativity and reading is key to knowledge and learning.

Of the total ₹150 crore, ₹100 crore will be contributed by Shobha Developers. The remaining funds will be provided by the government. Lokesh assured that the library will feature modern infrastructure, digital resources, and a global standard of facilities to benefit students, researchers, and the general public.

Importantly, he set a clear deadline for the project of 24 months. “This library won’t just be a building. It will be a center of learning and opportunity for everyone,” Lokesh said.

With the promise of advanced features and easy access to knowledge, this upcoming central library is set to become a major step forward in promoting education and reading culture in the region.

