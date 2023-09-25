Lokesh blames AP police for harassment

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday blamed the AP police for imposing restrictions on the movement of the people. He also told them that false cases and harassment would not stop people from holding protests.

Lokesh took strong exception to the police stopping the IT employees from Hyderabad taking out a rally to Rajamahendravaram. The IT employees have extended support to Chandrababu Naidu who is in the Rajamahendravaram central jail. Some of the IT employees have met Naidu’s family members, despite the police restrictions.

Lokesh said that the police were acting as the ruling YSR Congress activists in suppressing the opposition parties. He said that there was no democracy in Andhra Pradesh, and it would be only for three months from now.

Jagan will go to Pulivendula in the next three months if elections are advanced or would go after six months, Lokesh said. He asked the rank and file of the party to face the challenges of the police and keep holding protest rallies in the state.

Lokesh also wanted the leaders of the party to plan protest rallies across the state and mount pressure on the police. He wanted them to involve general voters in the protests and make them understand how dictatorial Jagan Mohan Reddy is.

No dictator survived for long in the world, Lokesh said, adding that Jagan Mohan Reddy would also face the same fate. He advised the party leaders to stand with the party and the Nara family in the days to come.