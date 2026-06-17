Lokesh Challenges Jagan to Open Debate on AP DSC Recruitment Row

The political battle over Andhra Pradesh’s DSC 2025 teacher recruitment process has intensified, with Education Minister Nara Lokesh directly challenging YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to a public debate on the issue.

The controversy began after Jagan raised allegations regarding the recruitment process and questioned the selection of candidates under the sports quota. Several DSC aspirants also met the former chief minister and expressed concerns about the recruitment exercise, giving fresh momentum to the opposition’s criticism of the government.

Responding strongly, Lokesh dismissed the allegations and said the recruitment process was conducted with complete transparency. Speaking near Jagan’s residence, he threw an open challenge to the YSRCP chief and said he was ready to answer every question related to DSC recruitment.

Lokesh claimed that the government had successfully completed the recruitment of 16,000 teacher posts within 150 days, describing it as a record achievement. He said the process was designed after carefully studying reservation policies and legal provisions, including horizontal reservations and court guidelines.

He also accused the previous YSRCP government of failing to conduct teacher recruitment during its five-year tenure. Lokesh said that not a single DSC notification was issued during that period and thousands of teaching vacancies remained unfilled.

The minister further alleged that YSRCP leaders filed several court cases against recruitment-related decisions. He argued that the opposition was now attempting to create confusion among unemployed youth by spreading misinformation about reservation policies and recruitment rules.