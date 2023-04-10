Lokesh condemns ‘illegal’ arrest of Telugu Mahila leader

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday strongly condemned the illegal arrest of Telugu Mahila general secretary, Mulpuri Sai Kalyani, and said that the police totally tarnished the image of the system by behaving so crudely with a woman.

When Lokesh, who was on his pada yatra, Yuva Galam, in Singanamala Assembly segment was informed of the arrest of Kalyani, he felt that the police are only trying to win the confidence of the ruling dispensation and the day is not too far that they will have to reply to the public. Lokesh said that the TDP will stand by Kalyani.

During his pada yatra Lokesh visited the elementary school at Salakam Cheruvu and expressed serious concern at the poor condition of the school building.

“More than 40 poor students are attending classes in this building, which is ready to collapse and Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is least bothered about the future of these poor children,” Lokesh regretted.

Earlier, representatives of Yadava community met Lokesh at the Sodanapalli Cross campsite and wanted their community to be encouraged politically. They also wanted a Yadava Bhavan to be built at Singanamala.

Responding to their appeal, Lokesh said that the TDP always encourages the Yadava community and mentioned the names of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Putta Sudhakar Yadav and others who held prestigious positions like the Assembly Speaker and Cabinet portfolios. Once the TDP is in power again, he promised loans on subsidy and allocation of funds as per the population ratio.

Later, at Salakam Cheruvu, Lokesh had an interaction with local BC leaders, majority of whom belong to the Kammari and Rajaka community. They said that great injustice was done to the Gandla community after the YSRCP came to power.

Agreeing with them that BCs are being neglected by the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government, Lokesh said loans will be sanctioned to them soon after the TDP comes back to power and all necessary steps will be taken to encourage them in all fields.

All the welfare schemes like fee reimbursement, BC study circles and financial assistance for studies abroad, will be revived and the BC youth will be encouraged to set up industries, he added.

At Mutlugondi, Gandla community representatives met Mr Lokesh and complained to him that funds were not being allocated for their welfare corporation after the YSRCP came to power. Lokesh promised financial assistance to the Gandla community once the TDP is into the government and loans on subsidy too will be sanctioned to them.