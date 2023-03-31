Lokesh is confident of Amaravati winning battle as peoples’ capital

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday expressed confidence that Amaravati will certainly win the battle and will remain as the people’s capital.

As the agitation of the farmers who donated their lands for Amaravathi reached 1200 days, Lokesh, during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, thanked them for their relentless battle and said that the ultimate result will be in their favour. “Your sacrifice will not go waste and Amaravathi will certainly remain as people’s capital,” Lokesh added.

On the 56th day of his pada yatra on Friday, Lokesh was given a rousing welcome at CK Palli of Raptadu Assembly segment. The old complained to the TDP national general secretary that their pension has been withdrawn as their monthly power bill is more than the limit set by the Government.

“Pensions have been withdrawn for over 6 lakh people and another 6 lakh people are going to lose the benefit very soon. Pension facilities for all of them will be revived once the TDP forms the government,” Lokesh said and promised the petty traders and local women that their problems will be resolved once the TDP is back in power.

The representatives of Valmikis and Boyas met Mr Lokesh with an appeal to include them in the BC list as their lives were impoverished. The Kurubas also complained that the Rs 2 lakh loan facility for them has been withdrawn by this government for which Lokesh said that once the TDP is into the government all their issues will be resolved on priority basis.

He said that the funds meant for BC welfare are being diverted by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the BCs are being harassed by foisting even petty cases against them. Those cases will be lifted by the TDP as soon as the party forms the government and it is only Mr Chandrababu Naidu who always stands by the BCs, Lokesh added.

Moved over the problems narrated by the locals, Lokesh said that sand is being illegally transported to Bengaluru with the support of Dharmavaram MLA, Venkatrami Reddy, and unable to bear the torture by the MLA, the Jockey company left Andhra Pradesh due to which 6,000 persons lost their employment.