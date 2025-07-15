x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Lokesh Kanagaraj and his Strongest Film Lineup

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Shoot
image
Big Targets for Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda
image
Lokesh Kanagaraj and his Strongest Film Lineup
image
Shocking: Ramayana made on a Budget of Rs 4000 Crores
image
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?

Lokesh Kanagaraj and his Strongest Film Lineup

Khaithi and Vikram have changed the career of Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is now one of the busiest directors of the country. He has been working on Coolie featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and the film is slated for August 14th release across the globe. Rushed with offers, Lokesh Kanagaraj is committed to complete his signed projects. In one line, Lokesh Kanagaraj is the busiest director with a strong lineup of films. He has Khaithi 2 with Karthi which is pushed from years. This would be the next film of Lokesh Kanagaraj after the release of Coolie.

Soon, Lokesh Kanagaraj has to direct Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan and the film is under discussion stages. After the super success of Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj also announced Rolex with Suriya and the film too is in the working stage. Apart from these, Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a superhero film featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The basic idea is locked and Aamir Khan already gave his nod for the film. Lokesh Kanagaraj will work with top actors like Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Suriya and Karthi. Apart from these, Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on several scripts. He is currently occupied for the next 3-4 years.

Next Big Targets for Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda Previous Shocking: Ramayana made on a Budget of Rs 4000 Crores
else

TRENDING

image
Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Shoot
image
Big Targets for Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda
image
Lokesh Kanagaraj and his Strongest Film Lineup

Latest

image
Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Shoot
image
Big Targets for Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda
image
Lokesh Kanagaraj and his Strongest Film Lineup
image
Shocking: Ramayana made on a Budget of Rs 4000 Crores
image
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?
image
Nara Lokesh sets 100 days deadline for his constituency
image
Teenmaar Mallanna shows no regret

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations