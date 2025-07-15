Lokesh Kanagaraj and his Strongest Film Lineup

Khaithi and Vikram have changed the career of Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is now one of the busiest directors of the country. He has been working on Coolie featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and the film is slated for August 14th release across the globe. Rushed with offers, Lokesh Kanagaraj is committed to complete his signed projects. In one line, Lokesh Kanagaraj is the busiest director with a strong lineup of films. He has Khaithi 2 with Karthi which is pushed from years. This would be the next film of Lokesh Kanagaraj after the release of Coolie.

Soon, Lokesh Kanagaraj has to direct Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan and the film is under discussion stages. After the super success of Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj also announced Rolex with Suriya and the film too is in the working stage. Apart from these, Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a superhero film featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The basic idea is locked and Aamir Khan already gave his nod for the film. Lokesh Kanagaraj will work with top actors like Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Suriya and Karthi. Apart from these, Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on several scripts. He is currently occupied for the next 3-4 years.