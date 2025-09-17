x
Home > Movie News

Lokesh Kanagaraj back to Khaithi 2?

Published on September 17, 2025 by swathy

Lokesh Kanagaraj back to Khaithi 2?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one director who is in huge demand. His recent film Coolie featuring Rajinikanth received huge criticism but the film managed to mint money. Before the release of Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he would direct Khaithi 2 soon. But soon, he narrated a script for Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan which happens to be a multi-starrer. Soon reports said that Khaithi 2 is on hold. But the recent developments say that Khaithi 2 is back on track.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have signed the multi-starrer but the reports from Tamil circles say that Lokesh Kanagaraj will not direct the film. Hence he started working on Khaithi 2 and the shoot commences early next year. Karthi will complete his current projects and will start the shoot of Khaithi 2 which will be made on a big budget. Dream Warrior Films are the producers and an announcement will be made soon.

