Lokesh Kanagaraj is committed to Mythri Movie Makers

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

The super success of Kaithi and Vikram took Lokesh Kanagaraj to the top slot. He soon bagged the opportunity to work with top actors like Vijay and Rajinikanth. After the release of Coolie, there are a lot of speculations about the next project of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Even the top director could not put an end to them. Recently, Karthi made it clear that he is unaware of Kaithi 2 which means that Lokesh Kanagaraj has bigger plans. Aamir Khan also announced that the discussions between him and Lokesh Kanagaraj are going on.

Rumors also said that Lokesh Kanagaraj is in touch with Icon Star Allu Arjun. The news is that Lokesh Kanagaraj is committed to Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers. For now, the lead actor is yet to be finalized but the next project of Lokesh Kanagaraj will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. They are arranging meetings with some of the top Indian actors. An official announcement about the next film of Lokesh Kanagaraj will be made next year.

