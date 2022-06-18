Lokesh Kanagaraj prefers Kollywood over Tollywood

After the super success of Vikram, Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is in huge demand. Even after the release of his Khaidi, several Tollywood filmmakers approached this young and talented director. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that Lokesh Kanagaraj is holding talks with top actor Ram Charan for a film. A section of media also speculated that Lokesh Kanagaraj met Allu Arjun and the project is under discussion. Both these are completely untrue.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to work with Tollywood stars but his Kollywood commitments are not making them happen. He is committed for a film with Vijay and the announcement will be made this month. The shoot commences in the second half of this year once Vijay is done with Vamshi Paidipally’s film. He also has the sequel of Khaidi which is in waiting mode for a long time. Kamal Haasan also locked Lokesh Kanagaraj for the sequel of Vikram and the shoot will start next year. Suriya is holding talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film but there is no clarity about the project for now.

The young director has no time for Telugu films for now and his Tamil commitments will keep him busy for the next three years. For Tollywood actors, it would be a long wait for sure.