Lokesh Kanagaraj turns Lead Actor

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a sensation in Tamil cinema and he went on to direct films like Kaithi, Vikram, Master and Leo. He has a heap of films lined up as a director and he is busy with them. There are strong rumours that Lokesh Kanagaraj will soon be seen as a lead actor. The film has been launched officially today in Chennai. Lokesh Kanagaraj will play the lead role in a film directed by Arun Matheswaran. The shooting formalities will start from May 18th and the film will be bankrolled jointly by G Squad, Passion Studios and The Route.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with Coolie featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is hitting the screens on August 14th across the globe. Lokesh Kanagaraj has Vikram 2, Khaithi 2 and two other new films lined up. At this busy time, Lokesh Kanagaraj is taking up the role of a lead actor.