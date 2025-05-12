x
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Home > Movie News

Lokesh Kanagaraj turns Lead Actor

Published on May 12, 2025 by nymisha

Lokesh Kanagaraj turns Lead Actor

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a sensation in Tamil cinema and he went on to direct films like Kaithi, Vikram, Master and Leo. He has a heap of films lined up as a director and he is busy with them. There are strong rumours that Lokesh Kanagaraj will soon be seen as a lead actor. The film has been launched officially today in Chennai. Lokesh Kanagaraj will play the lead role in a film directed by Arun Matheswaran. The shooting formalities will start from May 18th and the film will be bankrolled jointly by G Squad, Passion Studios and The Route.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with Coolie featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is hitting the screens on August 14th across the globe. Lokesh Kanagaraj has Vikram 2, Khaithi 2 and two other new films lined up. At this busy time, Lokesh Kanagaraj is taking up the role of a lead actor.

