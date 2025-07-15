Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Big pay for Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a sensation in South cinema. He enjoys terrific craze all over and some of the top actors of the Indian cinema are eager to work with this young sensation. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed by Coolie has Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Rajinikanth is being paid Rs 150 crores as remuneration and Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken Rs 50 crores for the film. Rs 50 crores is a big remuneration for a director who is just six films old.

Lokesh Kanagaraj himself said that he is taking Rs 50 crores for the film and he has dedicated over two years for Coolie. He also said that Rajinikanth watched the rough cut and he is extremely satisfied. Speaking about post release, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he would fly away from the world for three days after the release of Coolie. He also expressed his confidence in impressing the audience. Lokesh Kanagaraj has Khaithi 2, Vikram 2, Rolex and a superhero film with Aamir Khan lined up.