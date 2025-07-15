x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Big pay for Coolie

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Big pay for Coolie
image
Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights?
image
Vijay Deverakonda is the Most Misunderstood Person
image
After Pawan, Lokesh opens about ‘Hindi’ row

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Big pay for Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a sensation in South cinema. He enjoys terrific craze all over and some of the top actors of the Indian cinema are eager to work with this young sensation. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed by Coolie has Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Rajinikanth is being paid Rs 150 crores as remuneration and Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken Rs 50 crores for the film. Rs 50 crores is a big remuneration for a director who is just six films old.

Lokesh Kanagaraj himself said that he is taking Rs 50 crores for the film and he has dedicated over two years for Coolie. He also said that Rajinikanth watched the rough cut and he is extremely satisfied. Speaking about post release, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he would fly away from the world for three days after the release of Coolie. He also expressed his confidence in impressing the audience. Lokesh Kanagaraj has Khaithi 2, Vikram 2, Rolex and a superhero film with Aamir Khan lined up.

Previous Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
else

TRENDING

image
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Big pay for Coolie
image
Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights?

Latest

image
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Big pay for Coolie
image
Legendary personalities NTR and MGR inspired Jyothi Krisna to design Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Why did Naga Vamsi acquire War 2 Rights?
image
Vijay Deverakonda is the Most Misunderstood Person
image
After Pawan, Lokesh opens about ‘Hindi’ row

Most Read

image
After Pawan, Lokesh opens about ‘Hindi’ row
image
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?
image
Nara Lokesh sets 100 days deadline for his constituency

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations