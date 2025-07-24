x
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Gutsy Statement on Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth

Published on July 24, 2025 by nymisha

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Gutsy Statement on Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a new age director who is working with star actors and he is in huge demand. Vikram has been a turning point of his career and he worked with actors like Rajinikanth and Vijay. His next film is Coolie, an action drama that has Rajinikanth playing the lead role. During the promotions of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj made a gutsy and bold statement on Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. He said that after the release of Coolie, the audience will know why Rajinikanth sir cannot attempt Vikram and why Kamal Haasan sir cannot attempt Coolie.

Though this is gutsy, it is a sensitive statement against two Superstars of South cinema. Lokesh Kanagaraj also said that Coolie is a standalone film and it has no connection with LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe). During his interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj said “I wrote a script for Rajinikanth in which he plays the role of the lead antagonist. After some time, I came to know that it will take more time and I was not ready to waste the prime time of Rajinikanth sir”.

Coolie is hitting the screens on August 14th and it is produced by Sun Pictures.

