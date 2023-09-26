Lokesh meets President, complaints about Naidu’s arrest

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu in Rastrapathi Bhavan and lodged a complaint with her about his father and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. He told the president that his father was arrested on baseless charges with political vendetta.

Accompanied by MPs, Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Nani, K Ram Mohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, the TDP general secretary said that there was no democracy in Andhra Pradesh. He sought the intervention of the President in restoring democracy in the state.

He said that there was no evidence to prove that Chandrababu Naidu was involved in the skill development scam. The CID officials were now collecting the evidence after Chandrababu Naidu was arrested, he told the President.

He also told the President that the case was first registered in 2021 and there was no mention of Chandrababu Naidu’s name in the FIR. He was made an accused in the scam and his name was included in Accused 37, Lokesh told the president.

He said that the YSR Congress government was using the police to curb the TDP activists and silence them. The government is not allowing the people to hold protests in the state, he said. He blamed the government for silencing the voices of the people against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

He also tried to explain to the President that the government did not allow the IT professionals from Hyderabad to visit Chandrababu Naidu’s family in Rajamahendravaram. The police have stopped the IT professionals on the roads of Andhra Pradesh and were sent back to Hyderabad, he said.