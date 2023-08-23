Lokesh names Yarlagadda as Gannavaram TDP incharge

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday announced the name of party leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao as the incharge of the party in Gannavaram Assembly constituency. He made this announcement before leaving the constituency during his Yuva Galam padayatra.

He called upon the rank and file of the party to work in coordination with Venkatrao and defeat sitting MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan in the coming elections. He said Vamsi was elected on the TDP ticket but had defected to the YSR Congress after the 2019 general election.

Stating that Gannavaram had been the TDP constituency for several years, he wanted the party leaders to ensure that the constituency remained with the TDP. He also recalled how Vamsi had insulted his mother and wanted the TDP cadre to take revenge on him.

Earlier in the day, Lokesh admitted several MPPs, former MPPs, ZPTCs and former ZPTCs into the party along with Venkatrao.

Later, Venkatrao asked the party leaders to work with him to see the defeat of Vamsi in the next election. He said that the YSR Congress leaders have insulted him in the last four years. He also alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not give audience to him despite he is running around.

Venkatrao said that he would win the Gannavaram Assembly seat in the next election and show his power and that of the party to everyone.

Venkatrao said that the TDP cadre remained with the party despite Vamsi leaving it in 2019. He wanted those committed activists to stay with him.

He also said that he had come to politics only to do politics and not to be an anti-social element. He blamed Vamsi for lowering the image of an MLA by indulging in cheap talk. He called upon the rank and file to defeat Vamsi in the next election and give this seat as a gift to Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.