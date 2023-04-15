Lokesh promises drinking water connections to all houses

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday promised to initiate measures soon after the party comes back to power to supply drinking water to all houses in the State.

Lokesh’s Yuva Galam pada yatra entered Pattikonda Assembly segment on Saturday afternoon and he was given a rousing reception by the local party leaders and large scale TDP activists besides leaders from Kurnool district under the leadership of the Assembly segment incharge, KE Shyam Babu.

At Sabashpuram, the villagers told Mr Lokesh that they are facing a severe drinking water problem as there is no overhead tank in the village nor any pipelines or taps. They informed Mr Lokesh that they have to carry water from the fields which are over a km long.

Though the TDP government launched the Jala Jeevan Mission to supply drinking water to every doorstep, there was a change in the administration after the 30 percent of works were completed, Lokesh told the villagers and said that the YSRCP Government is not releasing funds for this scheme.

He assured the villagers and also the people of the State that the scheme will be completed immediately after the TDP is back in power. Lokesh also said that solar-related units will be set up in Pattikonda Assembly constituency.

At Cherlakotthuru, the local Dalits complained that the ruling YSRCP leaders are forcefully occupying their lands and are threatening them with dire consequences if they enter these lands. In Peddakonda also the affected Dalits met Lokesh and explained in detail the anarchy of the ruling party leaders.

Though they approached the local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and even the District Collector justice was not done to them, they narrated to Lokesh. “When we tried to enter our own lands, the locals firmly resisted our entry and even attempted murder cases were booked against us. The local YSRCP leaders are also threatening to kill us if we try to enter our lands,” they said.

Strongly reacting to these complaints, Lokesh said there is no safety for Dalits lands in this YSRCP Government and after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister at least 12,000 acres of Dalits lands were illegally occupied by the ruling party leaders in various parts of the State.

“Immediately after the TDP forms the government again, these lands will be handed over back to the Dalits and all the illegal cases booked against the Dalit community members will also be lifted,” Lokesh told them as an attempt to instill confidence in the Dalits.