Lokesh promises High Court bench at Kurnool after TDP forms govt

TDP has already taken a decision to set up a High Court bench at Kurnool soon after the party is back in power, said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday.

“Ruling should be from one place and the development should be decentralised,” is the policy of the TDP, said Lokesh during an interaction with advocates at Kuppagallu in Adoni Assembly segment during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Sunday.

Making it clear that the TDP will not deceive the people like the YSRCP, Mr Lokesh pointed out that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, says that the High Court will be set up only in Rayalaseema while Minister for Finance, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, says that the High Court will be shifted to Visakhapatnam.

“But the fact remains otherwise. The State Government has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court of India that the Andhra Pradesh High Court will be retained in Amaravathi,” Lokesh explained. Pointing out that the Jagan Government till now has not even allotted land for the High Court, the TDP national general secretary asked the advocates to realise these facts.

The TDP has already taken a decision to set up a High Court bench in Kurnool and it will be implemented soon after the party is back in power, he said.

Lokesh felt that it is not correct to simply blame the legal wing that several cases are pending disposal without creating even basic facilities and not allocating necessary funds for the department. “The TDP will certainly provide the necessary funds and all the facilities needed for the Law Department,” he added.

Admitting that with the cooperation of the advocates the atrocities of the Jagan Government could be controlled to a certain extent, Lokesh promised stipend for junior lawyers and all the problems of the advocate community will be resolved on a war-footing basis once the TDP is into government.

The former chairman of the Mangalagiri Sivalayam Trust Board and AP Padmashali Union working president, Munagapalti Venkateswara Rao, joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh at Kuppagallu during lunch break. Munagapati’s son and his brother too joined the TDP and Mr Lokesh welcomed them into the party.