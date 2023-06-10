Lokesh promises justice to Somasila project displaced families

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s pada yatra entered Badvel Assembly segment from Rajampet where he is given a rousing reception by former MLA Ms Vijayamma, party leader, Ritish Reddy and Kivalya Reddy, daughter of former minister, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy. Earlier, Lokesh offered prayers at Lord Anjaneya Swamy temple and performed special poojas.

The villagers of Chintavaripalli in a memorandum submitted to Lokesh complained that though their village is under the submerged areas of the Somasila project and the land has been acquired, no compensation is paid to them yet. They appealed to Lokesh to take steps to get compensation for them under the Land Acquisition Act-2013.

Responding to their plea, Loeksh said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who does not know how to construct irrigation projects, is not paying even compensation for the eligible project-affected people. “I will write to the State Government to pay the compensation immediately and if this Government does not respond I am assuring you that the coming TDP government will certainly pay the compensation,” Lokesh told the villagers.

When the farmers of Reddipalli raised their issues and also wanted juice factories and cold storage plants to be set up in their areas, Lokesh said that the Jagan Government had turned into a bane for the Rayalaseema farmers.

He said that soon after the TDP forms its government all the schemes that were in force earlier will be revived and all the subsidies will be restored to the farmers. Cold storage plants and juice factories too will be set up as per their demand, Lokesh added.