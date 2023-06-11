Lokesh promises justice to sugarcane farmers

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Sunday had an interaction with farmers of Budvel Assembly segment. The farmers complained that the State Government is harassing the sugarcane farmers and they are not allowed to sell the products. They also brought to the notice of Lokesh that the GO issued by the TDP government on release of water from the Somasila project to Budvel is not implemented by this Government.

Responding to the farmers’ complaints, Lokesh said that soon after the TDP is back in power all the problems will be solved. Also the drip irrigation system will be reintroduced, he said.

Though the voters of Rayalaseema have elected 49 MLAs from the ruling YSRCP, what Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, did for the region, Lokesh asked. ”Give us the same number of seats for the TDP and see how we will develop Rayalaseema,” Lokesh observed.

Soon after the TDP forms the coming government each farmer will be given a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per annum in the name of ‘Bhavishaythuku Guarantee,” he added. Also, horticulture will be encouraged in Rayalaseema, Lokesh stated.

Observing that injustice is done for Somasila project displaced, Lokesh said that once the TDP is back in power compensation will be paid to them within a very short time. The Kundu project will be completed to supply irrigation water to the region, he observed.

When the villagers of Tamballagondi, in a memorandum submitted to Lokesh complained that they are not getting even drinking water, the TDP general secretary said that except in making money, Mr Jagan is not interested in resolving the people’s problems.

Lokesh promised to resolve the drinking water problem immediately after the TDP forms the next government.

When the farmers of Atlur of Budvel Assembly segment brought their problems to the notice of Lokesh, he said that Jagan is totally neglecting the projects in Rayalaseema. The coming TDP government will certainly complete all the pending projects under Mission Rayalaseema, he said.