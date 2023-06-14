Lokesh promises Rs 20k to each farmer every year by TDP govt

Stating that farmers are the worst-affected during the YSRCP rule, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday promised to pay Rs 20,000 each every year to each farmer to rescue the farming community from the predicament that they are witnessing during this YSRCP rule.

Pointing out that loans below Rs 50,000 were waived soon after the TDP came to power in 2019, Mr Lokesh said that seeds, fertilisers and pesticides too were supplied on high subsidy. The sole aim of his party is transforming agriculture into a profitable profession, he added.

Terming Minister for Agriculture, Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, as a miserable failure, Lokesh promised to pay compensation to the Somasila project displaced immediately after the TDP is into power again. During an interaction with the farmers in Nellore during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Wednesday, Lokesh said that Kakani Goverdhan Reddy is busy with his court cases and the CBI inquiry against him on some theft in the local court in which the Minister is allegedly involved. How can such a Minister concentrate on people’s welfare, the TDP national general secretary asked.

Observing that the TDP always stood by the farmers and implemented various welfare schemes for the farming community, Lokesh pointed out that the Agriculture Research Centres launched during the TDP regime are now closed as the State Government could not pay the power charges. One can easily imagine how this Government will initiate measures for the benefit of the farmers, he said. Horticulture research centers will be set up and all the necessary assistance will be extended by the coming TDP government, Lokesh said.

Several farmers brought their problems to Lokesh’s notice while some said that their lands were being illegally occupied by the local YSRCP leaders with the support of the MLAs. They said that they are not even allowed to visit their lands and even the names in the records are being changed. Lokesh assured them that their problems will be resolved once the TDP is back in power.

The Yuva Galam crosses another milestone of 1600 km at Chunchuluru of Marripadu mandal in Atmakur Assembly segment where Lokesh laid the foundation for horticulture society. All the steps will be taken by the coming TDP government to set up the society here, Lokesh said.