Lokesh promises separate law for BCs protection

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday said that soon after the TDP forms the next government, a separate legislation will be enacted for the safety and security of the Backward Classes (BCs) who are facing untold hardships during the YSRCP government.

During the ongoing pada yatra, ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh had an interaction with BC leaders at Kammuru of Uravakonda Assembly segment. After giving a patient hearing to their problems, Lokesh said that the community is being subjected to various kinds of harassment during the YSRCP rule and even the welfare schemes meant for them are not being implemented. The fee reimbursement scheme is also withdrawn, he added.

Stating that the TDP always stood by the BCs, Lokesh assured the leaders that all the welfare schemes will be revived once the TDP is back in power.

Also, budgetary allocation will be made to them as per the population ratio, the TDP national general secretary said, adding that a separate law will also be enacted for their safety. Residential colleges too will be established for BCs in all the Assembly segments as soon as the TDP forms the government, Lokesh observed.

Earlier, Lokesh performed special poojas at Lord Sangameswara temple at Kuderu before beginning his pada yatra.

The villagers of Aravakuru met Lokesh and explained in detail the issues that they are facing after the YSRCP came to power. Lokesh promised to take up all the issues, including construction of roads, once the TDP is back in power.