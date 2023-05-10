Lokesh promises to clear all pending bills of sarpanches

Observing that the YSRCP Government has turned out to be a bane for panchayats and sarpanches in the State, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, here on Wednesday promised to clear all the pending bills of sarpanches immediately after the TDP is into power.

The sarpanches of Nandikotkur mandal, in a memorandum submitted to Loeksh during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra at Konetammapalli Cross pointed out that the bills for the works executed by them have been pending since long die to which they are facing a lot of problems.

“The YSRCP Government has become a bane for the panchayats and the sarpanches and without releasing funds for them the State Government is totally weakening them,” Lokesh commented.

Maintaining that some sarpanches are resorting to suicides as they are not getting the bills cleared for the works that they had executed by taking loans, Lokesh pointed out that the Rs 8,600 cr funds meant for the panchayats have been diverted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government. “The suicide of a woman sarpanch in Prakasam district, Dhanalakshmi, comes under this caregory,” he noted.

Promising them that soon after the TDP forms the government again all the pending bills of the sarpanches will be cleared, the TDP national general secretary also assured them that the pending works of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravathi will also be taken up. In a bid to repose confidence among the sarpanches, Lokesh said that all the pending works like construction of roads and cold storage plans too will be taken up by the coming TDP regime.

Earlier, on the pada yatra entering the Nandikotkur Assembly segment, the local TDP leaders and party activists gave a warm welcome to Lokesh. On entering the Yuva Galam in Nandikotkur, the local Dalit representatives met him at Brahmanakotkur and submitted a memorandum to him in which they narrated their cup of woes.

When the Muslim minority community representatives met Lokesh and explained to hima s to how they are suffering in this Government, the TDP national leader said that not even a single section is happy in this Government. Observing that the State is now witnessing Taliban-type rule, Lokesh assured them that the coming TDP government will bear the entire expenditure of their Haj yatra.