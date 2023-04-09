Lokesh promises to complete Polavaram after TDP forms govt

SIt is only the TDP that can complete Polavaram and other irrigation projects in the State, said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Saturday.

In an interaction with farmers at Jambuladinne Kottala campsite during his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ at the”Rythannatho Lokesh ” programme the TDP national general secretary said that it is Chandrababu Naidu, as the chief minister of the State, completed 72 per cent of the Polavaram works and he only can take up the remaining portion of the project works after coming to power again in the next elections. Only Chandrababu Naidu will open the project, he said.

Pointing out that it is almost four years since Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has promised to take up the remaining project works, Lokesh said that till now not even one per cent of the work has been taken up. ‘

‘The days of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Government are numbered and it is the TDP that will certainly come back to power and take up the remaining works of Polavaram,” Lokesh said with confidence.

The TDP national general secretary also promised to supply water to both Rayalaseema and Visakhapatnam through gravity once the TDP forms the government again.

”We will also complete the remaining 10 per cent works of Handri Neeva and all other pending projects immediately after Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister,” he stated.

He said that farming will be linked to technology to get better farm produce. Lokesh told the farmers that if he does not fulfill the promises that he is making now, they are free to question him at any point of time.