Lokesh promises to release job calendar every year in next TDP govt

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday assured the youth that the job calendar will be released regular;y every year once the party is back in power and industries will be set up in the State on a large scale to provide employment to the jobless.

The youth from Tuggali mandal in Pattikonda Assembly segment met Lokesh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra and informed him that the youth have to migrate to either Bengaluru or Hyderabad in search of employment. They also informed Lokesh that most of the villages in their mandal do not even have bus facilities.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has deceived the unemployed youth by not fulfilling his promise of filling up 2.30 lakh vacancies in various government wings, Lokesh remarked and pointed out that leave alone inviting new industrialists to set up their units in the State, Jagan is chasing away the existing companies. As a result of this, the youth have to move to other States in search of employment opportunities, he stated.

Assuring the youth that the job calendar will be released every year as per schedule, Lokesh said that new industries will be set up in different parts of the State so that the jobless youth get employment opportunities and will not move out of the State. Promising that a sports academy will be established in Rayalaseema region to encourage games and sports, Lokesh said that bus facility too will be provided to all the villages which do not have this facility now.

The CPI leaders of Rampalli in the Done Assembly segment met Lokesh and narrated the problems that they are facing, including lack of proper roads, no drainage facility and no water tank. They said that though they have approached the officials concerned several times, there is no response from them.

Observing that the TDP government had launched the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme only with an aim of supplying fresh drinking water to all households, Lokesh said that drainage and street-light facility too was provided to the rural areas. But after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, he totally neglected the rural areas and diverted Rs 7,880 cr meant for panchayats development. Soon after the TDP forms the government again, all these issues will be addressed on a war-footing basis, he said.