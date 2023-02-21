Lokesh promises to set up Islamic bank

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday promised to establish Islamic bank once the party forms the government again.

After a two-day gap, Lokesh began his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ on Tuesday and he interacted with the representatives of the Muslim community at Sri Kalahasthi of Tirupati district where he recalled the formation of the Minorities Corporation by NT Rama Rao, the founder of the TDP.

”Despite the change in the government for the past several years, the corporation was continued but after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister of the State he discontinued it,” Lokesh said.

He assured the Minority community to revive the corporation once the TDP is back in power. Pointing out that Jagan, during his pada yatra promised to set up Islamic bank but he did not keep his word.

”I am promising you that once the TDP forms the government again this Islamic bank will be established,” he said. This Chief Minister discontinued all the welfare schemes launched by Chandrababu Naidu during the TDP regime, Lokesh said and promised to revive all the schemes.

As the ‘Yuva Galam’ reached 300 km at Thondamanupuram panchayat in Srikalahasti Assembly segment, Lokesh assured the villagers to provide safe drinking water within 100 days of coming back to power.

Later, at Thindamanadu village, the TDP national general secretary said that the cheap liquor is now working as pesticide and the farmers instead of the pesticides can use the cheap liquor. He also interacted with women who came to collect their gas cylinders. He said that the subsidy on gas cylinders is not being paid to the consumers.

He also promised to do justice to communities like Gandla, Telikula and Deva Telikula once the TDP is back into the government.

During his pada yatra, Lokesh met the groundnut farmers who narrated their problems to him. A farmer, Venkat Reddy, said that for the past three years they have been incurring heavy losses in agriculture and the State Government is not coming to their rescue.

Another farmer told Lokesh that due to spurious seeds and fertilisers the farming community in the district has been facing several problems. They also said that there is no MSP for the farm products due to which they are incurring huge losses in agriculture.

Later addressing the villagers, Lokesh made it clear that though he strongly opposed the GO no 1 but he will always respect the law. ”Though we are peacefully holding the meetings, the State Government is unnecessarily creating problems for our programmes,” he added.

Lokesh made it clear that he will not discontinue his pada yatra though the State Government is making every effort to create hurdles to him. He also promised to take all possible measures to come to the rescue of all communities once the TDP forms the government.