Lokesh Pushes Andhra Pradesh as Future Energy and Technology Hub During Delhi Visit

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh is continuing his high-profile visit to Delhi with a strong focus on attracting global partnerships and large-scale investments for the state. During the visit, Lokesh met Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and discussed opportunities for cooperation in clean energy, manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is keen to build long-term partnerships with Russia in several strategic sectors. He later shared on social media that India and Russia have maintained a trusted relationship for decades and expressed confidence that both sides can explore meaningful collaborations in the coming years.

The Andhra Pradesh minister also attended a major conference in Delhi jointly organised by the Nuclear Energy Institute and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. During his address, Lokesh spoke about the state government’s vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a reliable global destination in the future nuclear energy economy.

He said Andhra Pradesh has strong industrial infrastructure along with ports and logistics connectivity that can support large energy and manufacturing projects. According to Lokesh, the state already enjoys several natural and strategic advantages including a long coastline, industrial corridors, strong power infrastructure and expanding port networks.

Lokesh said the state government is giving top priority to energy security while simultaneously promoting faster industrial growth. He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is aggressively implementing policies aimed at improving ease of doing business and attracting investments in renewable energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.

He also revealed that the state is planning to attract nearly Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments across renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, transmission infrastructure, manufacturing ecosystems and grid modernisation projects.

Lokesh further stated that Visakhapatnam is being developed as a major artificial intelligence and data centre hub. He said projects with a combined capacity of nearly 6 gigawatts of data centres are expected to come up in the city. To support this expansion, Andhra Pradesh is focusing on ensuring access to reliable, low-cost and pollution-free power generation.

The minister stressed that this is the right time for Andhra Pradesh to emerge not only as a destination for nuclear energy projects but also as a larger industrial ecosystem connected to the future energy economy. He invited global stakeholders and strategic partners to become part of the state’s long-term development plans.

The Delhi visit is being viewed as part of the Andhra Pradesh government’s broader strategy to position the state as a major investment and technology destination under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.