Lokesh Responds to Ugadi Pooja Row, Calls Out “Misleading Campaign”

A fresh political controversy has erupted after photos from Ugadi celebrations at the residence of Nara Lokesh surfaced on social media. Certain visuals from the pooja room were picked up and circulated with claims that they were linked to occult practices. The narrative was widely amplified by sections of YSRCP’s social media ecosystem.

However, a closer look at the images tells a very different story. The objects in question appear to be simple handmade figures, something commonly found in households with children. The dolls were projected as controversial, but turned out to be ordinary and harmless.

Lokesh addressed the issue directly and offered a clear explanation. He said the dolls were made by his son Devansh when he was four years old. The child had crafted small idols of Lord Shiva and a Shiva Lingam, which were later kept in the pooja room as a memory. With this clarification, Lokesh dismissed the allegations and called out the unnecessary controversy.

The episode has also sparked a larger debate on political messaging and social media narratives. This incident has once again highlighted how quickly misinformation can spread and how important it is to verify facts before concluding.

In the end, what began as a simple Ugadi celebration turned into a political flashpoint.