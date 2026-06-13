Lokesh Says Skilled Youth Will Shape Andhra Pradesh’s Future

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said that investing in human resources is the strongest foundation for economic growth and global competitiveness. Addressing the valedictory session of the Digii100x Andhra Pradesh conference in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh said the future belongs to states that can build a highly skilled and technology-driven workforce.

He said Andhra Pradesh has consistently produced talented professionals who are now leading major organisations across the world. According to Lokesh, this reputation did not come overnight and was built through long term reforms introduced during earlier governments led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He described human capital as the state’s greatest strength and said the government is now focused on preparing students for the next generation economy.

Lokesh stressed that education should move beyond marks and degrees. He said students must develop practical skills and continuously update themselves to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. To support this goal, the state government will launch a dedicated skills portal within the next two weeks. The platform is designed to prepare students for high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

The minister said he chose to handle the Education portfolio because he wanted to directly contribute to shaping the future of young people. He added that Andhra Pradesh is working towards building globally competitive and research-driven educational institutions that can encourage innovation and leadership.

Speaking about artificial intelligence, Lokesh said AI is transforming every major sector and educational institutions must adapt quickly to remain future-ready. He said the government is taking steps to integrate AI into education, governance and research so that students can compete confidently at the global level.

Lokesh also highlighted the investments Andhra Pradesh has attracted in sectors such as automobiles, steel, drones, cement and biogas. He said the government is developing 22 industrial clusters across the state to create large scale employment opportunities in sectors ranging from aquaculture to aerospace.

Calling on students to remain determined during challenging times, Lokesh said resilience and constant learning will play a crucial role in achieving long-term success.