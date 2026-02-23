x
Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions

Published on February 23, 2026 by Sanyogita

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has issued a strong rebuttal to the political storm surrounding the alleged adulterated ghee controversy. Speaking with the media, he addressed allegations raised by YSRCP leaders about business links between Indapur Dairy and Heritage Foods. He dismissed the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

Lokesh made it clear that Indapur Dairy has no ownership or managerial connection with Heritage. He explained that Indapur operates only as a contract packer for certain products. He stressed that a packaging arrangement does not amount to a corporate partnership or joint ownership. He also took a swipe at YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana for using the term “co-company” without understanding its meaning in corporate law.

On the pricing controversy, Lokesh threw an open challenge to his critics. He asked them to show where pure ghee is available at ₹360 per kilogram. He pointed out that the market price of quality ghee is usually above ₹1,000 per kilogram. If a product is sold at an unusually low price, he said, it raises legitimate questions about its quality and purity.

Lokesh also underlined that Heritage is a listed company that functions under strict regulatory oversight. He revealed that complaints had even been filed with SEBI against the company. However, he questioned whether any evidence had been produced to support the accusations. He accused the previous YSRCP government of extending massive financial benefits to entities such as Sakshi and Bharathi Cements. In contrast, he stated that his family business has never received a single rupee of government favor.

Responding to criticism over attending cricket matches abroad, Lokesh said he sees nothing wrong with supporting the national team. If India reaches the T20 World Cup final, he said he will certainly attend the match. In a lighter tone, he added that if the Pulivendula MLA wishes to go, he is ready to buy the ticket himself.

Lokesh also spoke about the recent disruptions in the Legislative Council. He questioned the stand of YSRCP members who first demanded that the Council be convened and later stalled proceedings for four days. He found it ironic that the same members are now demanding a detailed budget discussion. He said legislative responsibility cannot be selective and must be consistent.

On party affairs, Lokesh said there is strong coordination between senior and junior leaders. He believes the party will grow stronger only when every leader focuses on winning their respective booth. Booth level performance, he said, is the foundation of organizational strength. He urged party members, including himself, to concentrate on grassroots mobilization.

He also reflected on his earlier Yuvagalam padayatra. During that period, he said, he maintained constant contact with party workers and the public. A two year gap followed, which created some distance. To bridge that gap, he has now begun holding informal meetings with leaders and their families. These gatherings are purely personal in nature, he clarified. They are meant to strengthen bonds and not to discuss politics.

