Home > Movie News

Long Delay in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project

Published on October 10, 2025 by sankar

Long Delay in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
NTR

The combo of NTR and Prashanth Neel titled Dragon was announced was announced long ago and the makers had plans to release the film for Sankranthi 2026 initially. But the plans are pushed. The shoot commenced this year and the shoot of the film is not happening as per the plan. There is a long break between the schedules and the recent developments say that the film will miss the new release date of June 2026. NTR is on a break because of the wedding of his brother-in-law Narne Nithin and he will resume the shoot of the film in the last week of this month.

NTR and Prashanth Neel will work without breaks till summer and the shoot of the film will conclude by summer 2026. Prashanth Neel spends ample time on the post-production work and the film will now miss the June release. It is unclear for now if Dragon releases in 2026 or during early 2027. The team will take a call next year as per the shooting plan. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady.

