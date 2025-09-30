x
Looking forward for the universe of OG : Pawan Kalyan

Published on September 30, 2025 by snehith

Looking forward for the universe of OG : Pawan Kalyan

Before release, director Sujeeth hinted that Pawan Kalyan’s OG is part of a bigger universe which will grow further in the coming years. After looking at the way he presented Pawan Kalyan in such a stylish avatar with plenty of whistle worthy moments on the big screen, the anticipation for the next installment keeps building among fans. Moreover, the stunning box office reception also cheered the makers and prompted them to think of working on the sequel and prequel at a time in future.

Now, Pawan Kalyan also evinced interest to feature in the next part of OG universe. He himself made this revelation after watching the special screening of the gangster drama in Hyderabad last night. After coming out the show along with his Mega family members, Pawan Kalyan appreciated the whole team for the grand success.

Pawan Kalyan said he is very grateful to the entire technical team. He lavished praises on Thaman and Sujeeth for their impressive work and called ‘OG’a great watch. Much to the delight of the whole team, Pawan Kalyan said he is looking forward to universe of OG. He said all this credit goes to Sujeeth and needs appreciation for his efforts.

So, Pawan Kalyan appears to be very happy with the way Sujeeth has designed his character and the way he executed the script of OG. He is visibly thrilled to continue working with the same team for the next installment. If things fall in place, Sujeeth might be keen to expand OG universe further.

