⁠Lord Rama’s warrior-like epic journey in Ramayana inspired Hari Hara Veera Mallu to protect Sanatana Dharma

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Hari Hara Veera Mallu turns out to be a blockbuster. The central story of the historical of how Mughals destroyed Hindu temples during their reign is getting wide appreciation.

The film’s director Jyothi Krisna says at a time when Vedic texts were destroyed, Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), stood against all odds and fought against the Mughals. “He transformed himself into a Vedic Scholar. He deciphered all the Vedic books as his knowledge so that it cannot further be destroyed. Since Veera Mallu is raised in a temple, and was imparted all the Vedic knowledge during his formative years, he eventually becomes a force to reckon with.”

Jyothi Krisna also explains how Veera Mallu draws from his knowledge to create a harmonious living environment from the five elements in Vastu Shastra — Earth (Prithvi), Water (Jal), Fire (Agni), Air (Vayu), and Space (Akasha) — that are rooted in Vedic principles.

“His expertise and ability to foresee things are second to none. For instance, he saves Gulfam Khan (Kabir Duhan Singh) from a landslide at the hills. He facilitates the Varuna Yagam (deity associated with the sky) to end drought in a village with rainfall. Veera Mallu’s belief of connecting to the animals (Wolf) through love, compassion and consciousness (Ahimsa) is a cornerstone and emerges from Vedic thought.”

Lord Rama in his epic journey from Ayodhya to Lanka, navigated through various places. So the story of Ramayana is interwoven with these places. It traces his path through places like Chitrakuta, Panchavati (Bhadrachalam), Krauncha Aranya forest, Matanga Ashram, and Rishyamuka before reaching Lanka. Rama’s good deeds at these places during his journey were hailed and termed as ‘landmark moments.’

Similarly, Veera Mallu’s epic mission from Golkonda to Delhi Sultanate – south to north – is a significant journey interwoven with good deeds through Vedic principles. “We blended history and mythology to narrate how Veera Mallu is the protector of Sanatana Dharma. The situations he encountered and the good deeds he had done during the course of his journey can draw parallels to that of Lord Rama’s warrior-like journey.

And when Veera Mallu meets Aurangzeb, it’s a catastrophe. The stage will be set for an ultimate showdown where nature erupts in the form of a whirlwind. “That’s why the climax is like a cliffhanger…nicely sets up the drama for what’s to ensue.”

Meanwhile, to further elevate the audiences’ cinematic experience, Hari Hara Veera Mallu got a Vfx upgrade. The film is further poised for a solid weekend as bookings remain strong across regions.