Lot of Rumors Around: NTR has One Answer

NTR had high hopes on War 2 and the film too carried big expectations. The actor made his straight Hindi debut with this film and was eager about the film’s result. But things changed badly after the release and NTR has been in news for several reasons after the film’s release:

Controversial Comments: Leaving about the political stand of NTR, a ruling party MLA made bad comments against the actor. NTR fans warned the MLA for a public apology and the debate is on. Tarak decided to stay calm and never issued any statement.

War 2 Result: NTR on the re-release stage of War 2 raised his collar and expressed his confidence about the film. His close aide S Naga Vamsi has acquired the Telugu rights of War 2 and he lost big money through the bet. NTR did not assure any financial support or meet Vamsi after the release of War 2. He may speak to Vamsi about accommodating the loss through his upcoming movies.

Rumors with Hrithik: Hrithik Roshan and NTR complimented each other before the release of War 2. There are strong rumors that Hrithik Roshan has unfollowed Tarak on social media and the news is now the talk of Bollywood.

Offers in Hindi: There are strong rumors that NTR will do a solo film for Yash Raj Films and the discussions were on for a long time. Now there are a lot of speculations around this film. Tarak decided not to respond to them at this time.

Weight loss Worries: Like never before, NTR lost weight and this is worrying his fans. His sudden weight loss triggered discussion but the actor is calm. This is for his upcoming movie directed by Prashanth Neel.

Credibility Test: Tarak has raised his collar twice this year: Once for Kalyanram’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi and War 2. Both these films ended up as disasters. His fans are worried as his words brought big hype and expectations. Some of them say that he is over confident while others say that he is promoting his product.

Despite several speculations surrounded, NTR is tightlipped, calm and he is spending time with his family and is on a break. For all the rumors surrounded, he has one answer and it is silence. He will soon resume the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon in September and will work without breaks.