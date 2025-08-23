x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Lot of Rumors Around: NTR has One Answer

Published on August 23, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next
image
Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan
image
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody
image
OG vs Akhanda 2 : Uncertainty and Confusion continues
image
A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals

Lot of Rumors Around: NTR has One Answer

NTR wraps up War 2 shoot

NTR had high hopes on War 2 and the film too carried big expectations. The actor made his straight Hindi debut with this film and was eager about the film’s result. But things changed badly after the release and NTR has been in news for several reasons after the film’s release:

Controversial Comments: Leaving about the political stand of NTR, a ruling party MLA made bad comments against the actor. NTR fans warned the MLA for a public apology and the debate is on. Tarak decided to stay calm and never issued any statement.

War 2 Result: NTR on the re-release stage of War 2 raised his collar and expressed his confidence about the film. His close aide S Naga Vamsi has acquired the Telugu rights of War 2 and he lost big money through the bet. NTR did not assure any financial support or meet Vamsi after the release of War 2. He may speak to Vamsi about accommodating the loss through his upcoming movies.

Rumors with Hrithik: Hrithik Roshan and NTR complimented each other before the release of War 2. There are strong rumors that Hrithik Roshan has unfollowed Tarak on social media and the news is now the talk of Bollywood.

Offers in Hindi: There are strong rumors that NTR will do a solo film for Yash Raj Films and the discussions were on for a long time. Now there are a lot of speculations around this film. Tarak decided not to respond to them at this time.

Weight loss Worries: Like never before, NTR lost weight and this is worrying his fans. His sudden weight loss triggered discussion but the actor is calm. This is for his upcoming movie directed by Prashanth Neel.

Credibility Test: Tarak has raised his collar twice this year: Once for Kalyanram’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi and War 2. Both these films ended up as disasters. His fans are worried as his words brought big hype and expectations. Some of them say that he is over confident while others say that he is promoting his product.

Despite several speculations surrounded, NTR is tightlipped, calm and he is spending time with his family and is on a break. For all the rumors surrounded, he has one answer and it is silence. He will soon resume the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon in September and will work without breaks.

Next A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals Previous Mega158 Announced
else

TRENDING

image
2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next
image
Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan
image
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody

Latest

image
2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next
image
Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan
image
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody
image
OG vs Akhanda 2 : Uncertainty and Confusion continues
image
A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals

Most Read

image
A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals
image
Liquor Scam Heat Turns to Ex-Minister Narayana Swamy: Arrest Likely?
image
Setback for KCR and Harish Rao in Telangana High Court Over Kaleshwaram Probe Report

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch