Home > Movie News

Luck not in Favour of Vishwambara Director

Published on February 11, 2026 by nymisha

Luck not in Favour of Vishwambara Director

Young director Vassishta made an impressive debut with Kalyanram’s Bimbisara. He soon bagged an opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in Vishwambara. The big-budget socio-fantasy attempt is delayed by more than a year because of the delay in the VFX work and the film is expected to hit the screens later this year. Vassishta has penned a script for Ravi Teja and impressed him. Ravi Teja responded on a positive note but the project is now kept on hold.

The reason for the project being kept on hold is the big budget. With no producer coming on board, the project is delayed for now and Ravi Teja has signed a new film and is occupied for the rest of the year. Earlier to this, Vassishta also worked on a script for Superstar Rajinikanth and narrated it to him but the talks were not positive. For now, Vassishta is working on two new scripts and one among them will be finalized after the release of Vishwambara. He is also monitoring the post-production work of Vishwambara.

