Lucky Baskhar to take up Pushpa 2 Date?

It is almost official that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is out of the August 15th race. A bunch of Hindi films have been announced for release over the holiday weekend. A bunch of Telugu films too will hit the screens on August 15th to cash in on the holiday season. Dulquer Salman’s next Telugu outing is Lucky Baskhar and the film is directed by Sir fame Venky Atluri. The shooting formalities are expected to be completed by next weekend and the current schedule of Lucky Baskhar is happening in Mumbai. The makers are planning to release Lucky Baskhar on August 15th.

The makers will make an official announcement very soon. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady and GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music and background score. Lucky Baskhar is all about a bank scam and Dulquer Salman plays a bank employee in the film. Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios are the producers of Lucky Baskhar.