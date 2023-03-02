Lyca Announces their next biggie

Lyca Productions is going beyond everyone’s expectations. They announced their next big film. Rajinikanth and TJ Gnanavel are collaborating for a film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar170. Thalaivar is lined up with several projects. He is currently working for Jailer and also Lal Salam in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s direction.

This is the third time Lyca working with Rajinikanth. Earlier they worked for 2.0 and Darbar. Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel’s sensible storytelling is expected to be an asset for Thalaivar’s film. Makers wrote, “We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with “Superstar” Rajinikanth”. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander will be the music composer. The film starts rolling after Rajinikanth is done with his current projects.