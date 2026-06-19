Maa Inti Bangaaram Movie Review

Maa Inti Bangaaram Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Heroine-centric films have become a genre of their own. After watching countless hero-driven commercial entertainers, these films are a relief for the audience. These films were once filled with emotional struggles and tears, but now they are focused focus on larger-than-life moments from the leading ladies. Maa Inti Bangaram follows the same path, built entirely around Samantha’s screen presence. Directed by Nandini Reddy, who previously delivered the hit Oh Baby with Samantha, the film comes with a promising setup and an interesting story by Raj Nidimoru. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

The story revolves around Swarna (Samantha), a young woman who enters a traditional joint family after marriage. She wants to win everyone’s love by adapting to their customs and becoming the perfect daughter-in-law. However, she has a dark and dangerous past. Before becoming Swarna, she was known as Jhansi, a fearless woman with a completely different life. As her past slowly catches up with her, the mystery behind her true identity unfolds.

Analysis:

The film starts on a strong note. Swarna’s attempts to fit into the family, her innocent interactions, and the light-hearted comedy keep the first half engaging. Samantha’s friend adds several entertaining moments, while the mystery surrounding Jhansi and Karuna keeps viewers curious. The film sounds like the female version of Mahesh Babu’s Athadu made with Samantha. The bus fight and the sequence involving a hidden dead body are handled well, and the interval leaves you expecting an exciting second half.

Unfortunately, that’s where the film loses some of its grip. The emotional impact of Swarna’s past and the threat posed by Karuna don’t create the expected tension. Karuna’s character could have been written with more depth, making him a stronger antagonist. Once Swarna’s secret is revealed, the suspense unfolds, and the conflict doesn’t feel impactful. The audience will feel like the story is finished by the end of first half. Vennela Kishore generates some laughs with his performance.

Performances:

Samantha is undoubtedly the biggest strength of the film. She carries the entire movie with confidence, delivering a subtle performance in emotional scenes and shining during the action episodes. Gulshan performs well as Karuna, though his character deserved better writing. Samantha’s friend and Sreemukhi also leave a good impression, while veteran actress Srilakshmi brings a nostalgic touch with her presence. All the other actors are decent.

Director Nandini Reddy proves she can handle action-oriented stories just as well as emotional dramas. The first half is entertaining and well-paced, while the second half could have been much better. Santhosh Narayanan’s background score elevates the action scenes, and the visuals are stylish throughout.

Verdict:

Overall, Maa Inti Bangaram is a decent action thriller that works mainly because of Samantha’s performance. If you watch it without huge expectations and simply want to see Samantha in a powerful role, you’ll likely enjoy it. Just be prepared for a slower and less engaging second half.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5