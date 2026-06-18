Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha star power breaks records

Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram releasing worldwide on June 19th. The film is heading toward its release with exceptional momentum. The trailer really made everyone anticipate this action packed family entertainer.

Samantha’s striking action-packed avatar, combined with the film’s family entertainer backdrop, has become a major talking point among moviegoers.

Overseas pre sales have already crossed the $300K milestone showcasing the star power of Samantha. A sensational opening is guaranteed in overseas with good expectations and pre release buzz all over.

Samantha creating records with female led film. Meanwhile, domestic bookings have shown impressive traction, with thousands of tickets sold within a short span. The film is trending on the ticket platform. Looks like Samantha will have a massive release tomorrow.

With a blend of action, emotion, and family-oriented entertainment, Maa Inti Bangaaram appears all set to register a sensational opening at the box office.