MAD is going to be mad entertaining: Dulquer at pre release event

MAD a film starring upcoming actors, is set for release this Friday. The film is directed by Kalyan Shankar and co-produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under the banners Haarika & Hassine Creations and Sithara Entertainments. On Wednesday, the team celebrated the pre-release event.

Dulquer Salmaan, the event’s chief guest, wished the young actors a great success. He said, “First of all, Mad looks mad, exciting and entertaining. The film looks so much fun. Bheems garu I loved the music, tapping the music the whole time.”

He asded, “I debuted 12 years ago, I looked amateur. But these young chaps don’t seem to be debutants at all. Ram, Nithin and Sangeeth, and leading ladies Gopika, Gouri, and Ananthika — you all look phenomenal. It doesn’t look like your first film.”

“Haarika, Chinnababu sir, Vamsi garu all the best for the film. Oct 6th can’t wait to watch it, it is going to be mad entertaining”, said Dulquer Salmaan.